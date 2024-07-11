Canons seek to avoid Panthers dominion

There are not many teams that have done the double against UCU Canons this season. They are only three and KCCA Panthers is one of them, the other two being City Oilers and KIU Titans.

The Kasasiro Boys defeated UCU 69-65 and 72-70 in the first and second round respectively and went on to finish fourth on the log with a 12-10 record.

Raymond Muhumuza’s charges were a place above the Canons, who finished with a similar record but fell short in the head-head category.

There isn't much to separate the two sides going into Friday’s Game One of their National Basketball League Quarterfinals series and Muhumuza believes it will go down to the fine details of the game to decide who progresses to the second round.

“It’s always down to the fine details; rebounds, defence etc,” Muhumuza told Daily Monitor ahead of the game. “It’s an exciting matchup. UCU has a well-balanced squad and are well coached too,” he added.

Despite being 2-0 against the university side this season, Muhumuza was quick to dismiss any suggestions of the Panthers being favourites going into the series.

“On the two occasions we beat them, they were shorthanded. This time it will be different, it’s the playoffs,” the former Sharing Youth and KIU Titans tactician noted.

Good enough

The Panthers certainly have the human resource to challenge a UCU side with a much better history in the playoffs.

Having made two finals and taken City Oilers to Game Seven, the Canons have the pedigree to trouble a KCCA side for whom progress to the second round would be a huge milestone.

But when Muhumuza got the job to replace Brian Wathum at KCCA, some of the first players he recruited are Caesar Kizito and Emmanuel Okumu, who have won the league before with City Oilers.

The two bring the winning mentality to the team and will be crucial for KCCA to make the second round. Kizito averaged 14 points and four rebounds all season while Okumu posted nine points and five rebounds.

For the Canons, there is no lack of talent but it has been a sluggish campaign in which the side blew hot and cold, failing to realise the potential in the largely talented squad.

Apart from Peter Sifuma who averaged a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds, the rest of the squad struggled to impress all season and will look at the quarterfinals as an opportunity to redeem themselves.

Jerry Kayanga, Kevin Kasobya, Lwabaga Ibanda and Jimmy Otim have all struggled to impress.

But the playoffs are different and it might be the time the real Canons stand up to be counted. What is for sure, though, is that the series are far from obvious.

The Panthers have the psychological edge, having won the two regular season encounters, but the Canons have the playoffs pedigree on their side.

National Basketball League Playoffs

Results

Women

KIU Rangers 80-47 Miracle (1-0)

Men

Nam Blazers 73-61 Our Savior (1-0)

Friday at Lugogo

Women

KCCA vs. JT L. Jaguars, 7pm

Men