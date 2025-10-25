Chad Bowie stars as City Oilers edge Nam Blazers in Game One

Chad Bowie scored a game-high 29 points as City Oilers won Game One of the National Basketball League Finals 76-70 Friday night at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

The guard, acquired in the mid-season transfer window, was six-for-nine from downtown and four-for-11 inside the paint to deliver the defending champions’ first win against the Blazers this season.

It was the Blazers, however, who got out of the blocks early to get the partisan crowd going, with Joel Lukoji unstoppable in transition as his side took an early 7-0 lead.

Scoreless after three minutes, the Oilers were forced into a time out, from which Bowie emerged ready for the show.

Titus Lual was introduced and provided Oilers with some presence in the paint to stop the bleeding.

Bowie scored 10 points as the first quarter ended with the 10-time champions leading 18-13 despite the slow start.

Stephen Nyeko’s charges relied on an 8-2 run to lead 21-20 with 5:22 left on the clock in the second frame and force Oilers into another timeout.

Bowie took charge again to end the first half with 21 points to end the first half with a six-point advantage (37-31).

Kurt Wegscheider had a slow start to the game but got into rhythm in the third frame to keep the scoreboard ticking whenever the Blazers put on a run.

Joseph Chuma and Ben Komakech also chipped in with timely plays on offense to keep the game in Oilers’ control.

Tough night

The Blazers had threatened to boycott Game One on Friday night, tasking Fuba to stick to the initial scheduling of October 26.

But the club released a statement a few hours to tip off confirming that there had been talks within in their camp to go on with the game.

That distraction clearly got into the players heads and the result will largely be blamed on how management chose to handle the situation.

Only Lukoji, with 22 points, managed to score in double figures for the Blazers on a night they shot a dismal two-for-27 from three-point range.

Arthur Wanyoto and Jimmy Enabu contributed nine points each while Anthony Chukwurah had 13 rebounds and six points.

Wegscheider scored 16 points while Chuma recorded 12 points and eight rebounds for Andrew Tendo’s charges.

The best-of-seven series return on Sunday, with the Blazers looking to level and avoid going 2-0 down.

Lady Jaguars win

In the women’s finals, JT Lady Jaguars won their first ever NBL finals game, defeating JKL Lady Dolphins 69-52 to take a 1-0 lead.

Sandra Wangeshi (15), Shakirah Nanvubya (13), Sarah Ageno (10) and Brenda Kayaga (10) all scored in double figures for Sudi Ulanga’s charges to oust the defending champions.

Mercy Batamuliza dominated the boards, picking a 19 rebounds to go with her six points on the night. Brenda Ekon (16) and Hope Akello (12) were the only JKL players to reach double figures on the night.

National Basketball League

Finals

Game One Results

Women: JKL 52-69 JT L. Jaguars