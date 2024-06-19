Change of guard at City Oilers

The recent developments at City Oilers left the club captaincy vacant following the departure of James Okello, Tonny Drileba and Jimmy Enabu.

The three players had all occupied the role at different times and all had the opportunity to hoist the National Basketball League title.

In their absence, the club has announced a new leadership team, with Ivan Muhwezi, one of the club’s longest serving players, taking up the captain’s role with immediate effect.

“Leadership in action. We are proud to announce our new team captains,” the club announced through its social media channels.

Muhwezi will be assisted by point guard Fayed Baale, who is in his second season with the nine-time champions.

The change in captaincy is only one of several changes the club has had to undergo, including the end of Mandy Juruni’s reign after nine seasons and the elevation of Andrew Tendo into the head coach role.

Veteran point guard Ben Komakech was also handed a coach-player role to act as Tendo’s assistant. The former Power player will now be expected to play a lot more minutes than earlier anticipated because of the void left by Enabu and Drileba in the Oilers’ backcourt.

Muhwezi and Baale will start their new roles in Friday’s tricky clash with Namuwongo Blazers.

Having lost the first round clash 60-54, the Oilers will be looking to get their revenge and stay on course in the fight for top spot on the league log.

With their 15-1 record, the defending champions are third on the log, having played fewer games than both the table-topping Blazers and second-placed KIU Titans.

Fayed Baale is now the assistant captain.

Tendo and his charges can regain the top spot by winning their remaining games.

Blazers have a 15-4 record while the Titans are 15-3.

Judgement Day for Ndejje

Meanwhile, league action returns on Wednesday with KCCA Panthers taking on relegation-threatened Ndejje Angels at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Ndejje, who have three games left on their schedule, are bottom of the log with a 3-16 record and cannot afford any more slip ups.

Defeat will pretty much send John Omondi’s charges to the lower division with two games left.

JKL Dolphins, Dmark Power and Livingstone, the other three teams fighting for their lives, are all on six wins.

KCCA Leopards will take on Miracle Ravens in the day’s first game.

National Basketball League

Wednesday fixtures -Lugogo

Women

KCCA vs. Miracle, 7pm

Men