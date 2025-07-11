City Oilers back on track

A team that has won 10 National Basketball League titles in a row might not find in important to celebrate four wins in a row.

But City Oilers have endured a tough season thus far and their 101-56 win over KIU Titans on Wednesday night made it four wins in a row for the first time this campaign.

The defending champions have picked momentum at the right time, with the regular season soon coming to an end and the playoffs tipping off.

Oilers, who defeated Kampala Rockets on Sunday, got out of the blocks early to lead 28-14 at the end of the first quarter, with Fayed Baale and Joseph Chuma doing most of the damage.

Andrew Tendo’s charges led 45-28 going into the halftime break and dominated the second half for a century score against the already relegated Titans.

Chuma registered a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds while Bolton Rujjumba and Edgar Munaaba added 15 and 14 points respectively.

Ambrose Olum’s game-high 16 points could not rescue KIU as they suffered their 18th defeat of the season.

Next task

With the victory, Oilers now have an 11-7 record and are sixth on the 12-team log.

The team has been on an upward trajectory and could rise up to second place on the log if results go their way.

But the four-game winning run will be put to test tonight, when the champions go up against JT Jaguars at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

The Jaguars defeated City Oilers 74-64 in March and will be looking to complete the double.

Sudi Ulanga’s charges had a good run in the first round but have found wins hard to come by in the second half of the campaign.

With a 10-8 record, the Kira-based side eighth on the log and need some wins to cement their place in the playoffs.

Meanwhile Sommet will go up against Victoria Crocs in the first game of the evening.

National Basketball League

Wednesday results

W: Miracle 48-93 KCCA

M: KIU 56-101 City Oilers

Playing Friday, Lugogo

Men

Victoria vs. Sommet, 7pm