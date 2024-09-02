City Oilers bring out 'broom' for La Decima

City Oilers are one win away from clinching a 10th straight title in the Castle Lite National Basketball League.

This is after Sunday’s 72-70 win over KIU Titans which handed them a comfortable 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Even with star American guard Petty Parish limited to 14 minutes due to injury and only contributing two points in Game Three, the Titans failed to take advantage and get a game back in the series.

It was the closest KIU have come to winning a game in the finals but a fumbled last possession, through which the team could have levelled matters to force overtime or won it, handed Oilers the healthiest of leads in the series.

The Oilers edged the first two quarters with the same scoreline (18-17) to lead 36-34 going into the halftime break. It was in the third quarter that the nine-time champions broke away, winning it 26-18 to lead by 10 points (62-52) going into the last frame.

The Titans fought back in the fourth and came within a point but the Oilers held on for victory to remain unbeaten in the playoffs.

Fayed Baale led the charge for Andrew Tendo’s charges, scoring a team-high 15 points, picking two rebounds and dishing out five assists in 31 minutes.

Rogers Dauna with 14 points, Titus Lual with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds and Ben Komakech with 10 points, were the other stand out contributors for the defending champions.

Juf Mpiya had his best scoring game in the series for KIU, posting a game-high 24 points and picking 15 boards on the night.

The Congolese was, however, the only Titan to reach double figures. Peter Obleng and Tembo Kasereka were both a point shy of double digits as the Titans fell for the third time.

The Oilers will now be looking to close the series when the two sides meet for Game Four Wednesday night.

JKL back

In the women’s division, JKL Lady Dolphins responded to going 2-0 down against UCU Lady Canons by winning Game Three 72-54 to avoid a 3-0 hole.

Jane Asinde grabbed a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds, Hope Akello posted another of 16 and 15 rebounds while Agatha Kamwada finally got some minutes and contributed 14 points to lead the charge for the defending champions.

Shakirah Nanvubya (16) and Hajara Najjuko (12) were the only Lady Canons players to score in double figures on the night.

Henry Malinga’s charges will now be looking to level the series when the two sides meet for Game Four Wednesday night.

National Basketball League Finals

Game Three

Women

JKL L. Dolphins 72-54 UCU L. Canons

Men

City Oilers 72-70 KIU Titans

Third-place games

KIU Rangers 50-70 JT L. Jaguars