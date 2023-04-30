City Oilers can't afford any more losses

City Oilers' effort in a 72-70 loss to Al Ahly will be commended by many basketball enthusiasts, but it cannot change the fact that they are 0-2 in the Basketball Africa League Nile Conference.

The last three games must now be treated as finals if the Ugandan side want to maintain hopes of making the playoffs in Kigali, Rwanda.

It was pretty expected that Mandy Juruni and his troops would find the going tough in the first two games against Petro de Luanda and Al Ahly.

And the Ugandan champions are now running out of games. They must win against Guinea's SLAC on Tuesday to get their campaign back on track.

Losses to the two best-ranked teams in the conference came in different forms, the first to Petro an 18-point game pummelling while the second showed the other side of the Ugandan champions.

Oilers trailed by as many as 33 points at some point but scored 34 in the final quarter to have Ahly on the edge down the stretch.

Germaine Roebuck Jr., who scored just six against Petro, exploded for a game-high 28 points on Saturday and led the charge as Oilers paused some tough questions against the hosts.

Al Ahly had cruised in the first half of the game and led by 13 (40-27) going into the halftime break.

The lead ballooned to 25 at the end of the third quarter, and Oilers looked down and out of the contest.

But some crucial stops to start the fourth quarter, and Roebuck Jr.'s offensive ferocity saw the eight-time Ugandan champions make the game a contest midway through the frame.

There was tension within the partisan crowd when Al Ahly centre Omar Oraby missed a layup, and Oilers rebounded to get into quick transition.

The lead had already been cut to four points, and James Justice Jr. was fouled. His two made free throws cut the lead to just two points with 25 seconds left.

The Egyptian side chose to run down the clock, but Oilers got a stop and had two seconds to tie or win the game.

But tasked with the responsibility of making a big play, Jones was denied a clean look, and Oilers ran out of time.

Falando Jones and Justice Jr. had 17 and 11 points, respectively.