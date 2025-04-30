City Oilers captain ready for new challenge

City Oilers captain Ivan Muhwezi has not played any minute of the ongoing National Basketball League.

He remains inactive despite appearing on the Oilers’ roster for the season and it appears his time with the ten-time champions is over.

“I’ll be back in the NBL in a month, playing in the second round. I’m training with a team already, just waiting for my release,” Muhwezi revealed in a television interview Tuesday morning.

The guard is understood to be training with the Namuwongo Blazers and ready to join the club during the mid-season transfer window.

The Fuba rules allow teams to add up to three players in the middle of the season, and this could open up an opportunity for Muhwezi to join Oilers’ biggest challengers for this year’s championship.

At the Blazers, Muhwezi would be teaming up with his former teammates, Jimmy Enabu, Tonny Drileba and James Okello, who all fell out with Oilers before leaving the club in the middle of last season.

With that trio, the Blazers have already won nine regular season games and look destined to end the regular season as the top seeded team.

On the contrary, the Oilers have already lost four games and their 2-4 record has them languishing in eleventh place, only above winless KIU Titans who are rock bottom.

Pay us

In a recent television interview, Oilers General Manager Grace Kwizera revealed that Muhwezi had taken a salary advance before absconding from his duties at the club.

But the shooting guard disputes that, saying what he received were only rent arrears that the club owed him.

“The Oilers want me to return three months’ salary to secure my release. If that’s the price for my future, I'm willing to consider it,” Muhwezi revealed on Tuesday.

Muhwezi also revealed that he asked the club for a new contract with a salary increment but that hit a dead end and the decision was for him to move on.

Having captained the club to its tenth championship last season, Muhwezi now seems ready to write a new chapter of his career.

City Oilers, meanwhile, will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face newly promoted Victoria Sharks tonight.

Andrew Tendo’s charges defeated KIU Titans 78-40 on Saturday before falling 64-62 to JKL Dolphins on Sunday.

The Victoria Crocs have won four and lost as many in the top flight. Their record has them in seventh place and they will be looking to rub some salt into Oilers’ wounds.

National Basketball League

Wednesday –Lugogo

W –JKL vs. Angels, 7pm

M –City Oilers vs. Victoria, 9pm

Abja Park

W -Stormers vs. UPDF, 7pm

M –Nam Blazers vs. Rezlife, 9pm

YMCA

W –Nabisunsa vs. UCU, 7pm