City Oilers emphasize dominance by rolling over Nam Blazers

City Oilers started the second round of the National Basketball League in the same kind of fashion they ended the first.

A comprehensive 72-52 win over Namuwongo Blazers Friday night at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium only emphasized how good the eight-time champions have been this season.

Playing without first round top performers Ruai Luak and Micheal Ngut, Mandy Juruni’s charges pummeled last year’s losing finalists into submission to the disappointment of the partisan crowd.

Jimmy Enabu rolled back the years with his quick transition prowess to race to a game-high 17 points and help the champions stretch their unbeaten run to 12 games.

Tonny Drileba, with whom Enabu has patrolled the Oilers backcourt for the large part of the last decade, posted a triple-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in a dominant display.

Any hopes of a close contest were quickly extinguished by Oilers in the second quarter when a nine-point lead ballooned to 14 going into the halftime break and there was no coming back for the Blazers.

Stephen Nyeko’s charges were without the services of Peter Cheng, the team’s best player in the first round, and struggled to get going on offence.

Only Paul Odongo (14) and Michael Makiadi (12) managed to score in double figures for the Blazers, the latter adding a massive 21 rebounds for a double-double.

In the ladies’ category, JKL Lady Dolphins settled their score with JT Lady Jaguars with a 65-59 win.

Ritah Imanishimwe scored a game-high 17 points for the two-time champions, while Becky Longom added 13. Brenda Ekone, with 10 points, was the only other JKL player to score in double figures.

Hope Akello was named Player of the Game after scoring eight and pulling down 19 rebounds.

The win moved JKL to the top of the log with an improved 10-2 record, while the Lady Jaguars dropped to second with a 9-3 record.

National Basketball League

Results

W -JKL 65-59 Lady Jaguars