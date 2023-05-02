City Oilers enter no-error zone

City Oilers’ chase for a ticket to the Basketball Africa League Playoffs starts on Tuesday when they face Guinea’s SLAC in their third Nile Conference game.

Having lost the first two games, the Ugandan champions must start winning to get their tournament on track.

“The first two games have shown us who we are. So many positives in the games that we played, but obviously there are things we need to work on to be better,” head coach Mandy Juruni said ahead of today’s game.

Losses to Petro de Luanda and Al Ahly could have been predicted even before the tournament tipped off.

But there must have been lessons learnt from the defeat to Al Ahly, in which Oilers dug themselves a hole too deep to come out of in the end.

Germaine Roebuck Jr. led the charge in the fourth quarter as Oilers sliced a 25-point deficit to just two and had the last shot to win it.

Starts like that are punished heavily at this level, and Oilers paid the price as they fell 0-2 to start the tournament.

“We’ve watched the film and talked. I'm confident the guys are going to adjust and be better,” Juruni added.

Roebuck Jr. exploded for a game-high 28 points on Saturday, but that was not enough to snatch victory against the hosts.

The Oilers’ bench has struggled to get going in the first two games, only combining for 21 points in two games.

SLAC, Cape Town Tigers and Ferroviario da Beira are the three teams Oilers still have to play, and each of these games must be treated like a final.

Failure to win all three remaining games could prove costly in the race to the top four, and the Oilers are aware of that.

“We need to redeem ourselves. We lost our first two games, and we really need to win the next game,” Jimmy Enabu said.

Falando Jones and James Justice Jr. are the two players who have been consistent in the first two games, while Ngor Barnaba has struggled to impress thus far.



Basketball Africa League

Nile Conference - Tuesday

City Oilers vs. SLAC, 6pm

Cape Town vs. Al Ahly, 8.30pm