City Oilers expect tough challenge from depleted Blazers

It is a fact that the City Oilers are more potent than they were when winning Game Seven of the National Basketball League Finals last October.

It is also a fact that Namuwongo Blazers are much weaker than they were in that close contest that handed the Oilers their eighth straight championship.

Mandy Juruni’s charges have since added Fayed Baale, Titus Lual and Micheal Nguti to fill the void left by the departures of John Dombo, Emmanuel Okumu and Francis Azolibe.

And the incoming trio has not wasted any time fitting in.

Lual is averaging a double-double of 16 points and 11.9 rebounds, while Ngut’s average is 12.6 points.

Baale is averaging 14.8 points, three rebounds and four assists for the defending champions.

For the Blazers, it is an entirely new chapter after the departures of Saidi Amisi, Ariel Okall, Peter Obleng, David Deng, Keneddy Wachira, Daniel Monoja and Collins Kasujja.

The two sides face off on Friday in a repeat of last year’s finals, but the Blazers will only have Chol Nyuot and Richard Ongom as the surviving members of the team that almost snatched the title.

Cyrus Kiviiri is injured, while Paul Odongo will miss the game through suspension, having termed referees as ‘crap and rusty’ after the team’s 87-77 loss to the UCU Canons.

But Oilers expect a stern test from the team that has been categorical about challenging their dominance.

“I believe every team that plays us is different. Teams tend to play better when they face us,” Oilers’ tactician Juruni told Daily Monitor ahead of the game.

“Expect those guys to step up and compete hard,” he added. This will be the Oilers' final league game before they leave for Egypt to take part in the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

While the Oilers are 8-0 early in the regular season, the Blazers have played fewer games and are 3-1, having beaten JKL Dolphins, KCCA and Power.

New signing Peter Cheng has been the Blazers’ weapon on offence early in the season, averaging 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Geoffrey Soro is also averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Michael Makiadi continues to limp through games but has a decent average of 10 points and as many rebounds.

Nasser Guddi and Dickson Asiku are the other new signings Stephen Nyeko will be counting on to stop the Oilers’ run.

“Tough game,” Nyeko revealed what he expects in tonight's clash.

In the ladies’ division, the JT Lady Jaguars will face Angels in the first game of the evening.



National Basketball League

Playing Friday (Lugogo)

Women: JT Lady Jaguars vs. Angels -7pm

Men: City Oilers vs. Nam Blazers -9pm