City Oilers in search of first win

When City Oilers go up against Rezlife tonight, they will be looking to avoid a third straight defeat in the National Basketball League.

The defending champions started the season with a close 81-80 defeat to the Namuwongo Blazers before falling 74-64 to the JT Jaguars.

Andrew Tendo’s charges had a chance of recording their first victory in the new season but Saturday’s clash with the Kampala Rockets had to be postponed due to a heavy downpour.

Against the newly promoted Rezlife, Oilers will be hoping to get off the mark and arrest the crisis early in the season.

Playing without guard Fayed Baale and centre Titus Lual, the ten-time champions have been short of options and heavily relied on veteran Ben Komakech.

Whereas Oilers find themselves bottom of the log at the moment, their opponents have won four and lost two to start the season and are third on the log.

Led by Acinbaai Apugi, Gideon Kasasa and Micheal Otieno, the Lubowa based side will pause tough questions to the Oilers, aware of the situation the champions find themselves in.

With Baale said to be closer to getting back into action, tonight’s game could present an opportunity for a first feel of the season for the guard.

At Abja Park in Naalya, table leaders Namuwongo Blazers will be looking to with their sixth in a row when they go up against Kampala Rockets.

Led by the trio of Jimmy Enabu, James Okello and Tonny Drileba, the Blazers have been unplayable since the season start.

UCU Lady Canons will face Angels in the first game to be played at Abja Park while defending champions JKL Lady Dolphins take on UPDF Lady Tomahawks at Lugogo.

National Basketball League

Playing Wednesday

Lugogo

W: JKL vs. UPDF, 7pm

M: Rezlife vs. City Oilers, 9pm

Abja Park

W: UCU vs. Angels, 7pm