City Oilers look to bounce back against JKL Dolphins today

City Oilers head coach Mandy Juruni must have had an easy team talk after his side’s 58-44 loss to UCU Canons on Sunday. His side side barely played and the tactician believes it was just ‘one of those days where nothing works for you.’ “We were flat throughout,” Juruni told Daily Monitor about Sunday’s loss. As they take on JKL Dolphins tonight, Oilers must be better than they were on Sunday to avoid a third defeat of the season.

“Well, it’s a big test for us mentally after a loss over the weekend,” Juruni said of tonight’s clash with JKL. “We are trying to bounce back and start another good run.”

Two of the teams expected to challenge Oilers for the championship this season are the Canons and Namuwongo Blazers. The two have beaten the defending champions already but it is something Juruni believes should be good for his side.

“I know these losses are good for us because they give us something to think about and know that we can lose games too. “So we need to respect our opponents and also realise that we are not invisible.

After seven games, the seven-time champions have a 5-2 record and will be looking to improve that tonight.

For JKL, their 63-48 win over Falcons on Saturday saw them improve to 3-5 in what has been a tough season for Sam Obol and his charges.