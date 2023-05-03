City Oilers opening exit door at BAL

City Oilers and Guinea’s SLAC faced off Tuesday evening, with each team in search of a first win at this year’s Basketball Africa League Nile Conference.

And there was only one winner from tip-off. SLAC pummeled the Ugandan champions 96-68 to leave them on the brink of elimination with two games to play.

Poor starts to games have been the order of the day since the Oilers started their campaign in an 89-71 loss to Petro de Luanda, and it was the same storyline on Tuesday.

A close 72-70 defeat against Al Ahly on Saturday was expected to instil belief and confidence in the team going into the last three games, but there was hardly any fightback.

Oilers’ defence was nonexistent as SLAC cruised to a 24-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. The lead ballooned to 19 points going into the halftime break, and Mandy Juruni’s charges simply had no answers.

The introduction of players like Ivan Muhwezi into the lineup midway through the final quarter was probably a sign of resignation by Juruni.

James Justice Junior’s game-high 30 points and Falando Jones’ 20 were insufficient, with the rest of the team struggling to score.

The two were the only players to score in double figures for the eight-time National Basketball League champions.

With the bench contributing just two points, there was no way back into the game for Oilers, who must now win their next two games to stand any mathematical chance.

Realistically, any chances of qualification to the playoffs could have been blown out of the window with that 28-point hammering.

The third straight loss saw Oilers drop to 0-3 and stay bottom of the table.

Two more games, against Ferroviario da Beira and Cape Town Tigers on Friday and Saturday, respectively, will hand Juruni and his charges the final test.

Basketball Africa League

Nile Conference - Result