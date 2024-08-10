City Oilers player arrested on match-fixing allegations

City Oilers forward Edrine Walujjo has spent some time in police custody for attempting to aid match fixing of games at the ongoing Fiba 3X3 Nations League in Kampala.

Match-fixing is a tactic in which individuals who have an influence on the outcome of a game use that influence to dictate a desired result in order to win a potential wager.

Whereas details of the matter remain scanty, Walujjo is said to have approached the Benin women’s team players at the ongoing 3X3 Nations League with an attractive offer to throw away one of their games and smile to the bank.

Sources say he also tried to recruit the Benin men’s team into the scheme. The players then alerted their team management and a plan to arrest Walujjo was drawn.

The management and players played along and managed to get Walujjo to the Lugogo Hockey Grounds, where the tournament is being held, to supposedly conclude the deal, but upon arrival at Lugogo, the Oilers forward was arrested and handed over to Police Tuesday evening.

He was later detained at Jinja Road Police Station but is now out on Police bond as investigations continue.

It is said that the Benin team had evidence of messages exchanged between Walujjo and the players he was trying to compromise.

At the moment, it is not yet clear who Walujjo was working for but sources say the offers on table for the Benin players were in the region of $4,000 for each team.

“True, the suspect was arrested at Lugogo on charges of criminal trespass and detained at Jinja Road Police Station,” Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire confirmed the arrest.

Police further confirmed that Walujjo was indeed soliciting for favours from the Benin team to lose and be rewarded, which the players declined.

“When they (players) reached Lugogo, they logged in their complaints and the suspect was lured to come to Lugogo where he was arrested. But he is out on Police bond as investigations continue.”

Fuba have revealed that the matter was being handled by the authorities and out of their hands at the moment.

“The matter is at Police. The law will take its course,” Fuba President Nasser Sserunjogi said in an interview.

He added: “We have instituted disciplinary proceedings against him and we shall communicate the outcome when finalized. The Fuba Competitions Council, which also doubles as our Disciplinary Committee, has commenced the hearing already.”

Nine-time champions City Oilers have their focus on winning their tenth championship in a row but are now faced with a decision to make, with Walujjo being one of their key pieces this season, following departures of Jimmy Enabu, Tonny Drileba and James Okello.

Team manager Grace Kwizera confirmed to this publication that they are aware of the case and ready to follow it to its conclusion.

He said: “We found out about his arrest at the 3X3 games and are looking forward to the investigations and finding out what comes out. We also have an internal disciplinary process ongoing and as soon as we have a decision on our end, we shall share with the public.”

According to the new sports law, individuals involved in match-fixing acts, if found guilty, face up to five years in jail or have to pay up to Shs100m in fines.

With Oilers facing the winner between KCCA Panthers and UCU Canons in the NBL semifinals, it remains to be seen whether Walujjo will be a free man by the time the first game of the series is played on August 16.

Edrine Walujjo

DOB: May 16, 2000 (Age 24)

Club: City Oilers

Former club: UPDF Tomahawks

Position: Forward

Nationality: Ugandan