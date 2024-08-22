City Oilers reach 10th straight NBL finals

City Oilers are into their 10th straight National Basketball League final following Wednesday night’s 78-63 win over UCU Canons at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Having won the first two games of the five-game series, the nine-time champions needed the prowess of debutant Petty Parish in the fourth quarter to close the series.

The American guard hit four threes in a row to create daylight between the sides and secure the victory on the night.

Oilers won the series 3-0 despite playing without Mer Maker, who was sidelined by an injury picked up during Sunday’s Game Two.

The Oilers led 18-14 at the end of the first quarter, but the Canons, led by center Peter Sifuma, fought back in the second frame to level matters (39-39) going into the halftime break.

From the break, the Canons went on a 9-0 run and led by as many as 13 points but the Oilers cut the deficit to two (54-52) going into the final quarter.

Parish announced his arrival on the Ugandan basketball scene in the fourth frame, with his four connections from downtown putting the game out of reach for UCU.

Andrew Tendo’s charges suffocated the Canons’ offense in the last quarter to close the game, and the series.

Titus Lual scored 25 points and collected seven rebounds for the Oilers while Ivan Muhwezi and Parish contributed 14 points each.

Sifuma scored 25 points for the Canons while Jerry Kayanga added 10. In the women’s category, the JT Lady Jaguars defeated JKL Lady Dolphins 70-68 to force Game Four.

Mercy Batamuliza grabbed a double-double of 14 points and 19 rebounds for the Lady Jaguars to avoid a sweep. Rhoda Nagitta and Sarah Ageno contributed 14 and 13 points respectively.

The two sides will renew rivalry tonight, with JKL hoping to close the series, while the Lady Jaguars will hope to carry the momentum into Game Four to force a decider.

National Basketball League

Semifinal results

City Oilers 78-63 UCU Canons (3-0)

JKL L. Dolphins 68-70 JT L. Jaguars (2-1)

Tonight at Lugogo