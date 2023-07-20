City Oilers' run on the line against UPDF

Sixteen games into the National Basketball League season, and City Oilers are yet to lose a game.

The defending champions have run over every opponent with relative ease and were in demolition mode against Rezlife Saints Wednesday night.

Jimmy Enabu rolled back the years to take home the Player of the Game medal after recording a game-high 14 points to go with three rebounds and four assists.

Then Mer Maker marked his return to the league with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Ben Komakech came off the bench for 10 points, two rebounds and six assists.

That is the depth of the Oilers and how dominant every lineup they put out on the floor.

Playing without Ruai Luak and Michael Ngut, the eight-time champions also missed the services of team captain James Okello.

UPDF next

UPDF Tomahawks arrested their three-game losing streak with a hard-fought win over UCU Canons last Sunday and will be out to stop the Oilers’ 16-game unbeaten run.

“They (UPDF) will come hard like they usually do,” Oilers’ head coach Mandy Juruni told Daily Monitor.

“They always play hard and play their best when they face us,” he added.

UPDF’s 5-12 record has them eighth on the 12-team log, while Oilers are second with a 16-0 record.

Our Savior will face JKL Dolphins in the first game of the day.

National Basketball League

Playing Friday (YMCA)

JKL vs. Our Savior, 7pm