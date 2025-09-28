City Oilers set up dream final with Blazers

City Oilers will compete in their 11th straight National Basketball League Final following competition of the semifinal series with Sommet.

The defending champions engaged second gear on Friday to defeat Sommet 79-70 in Game Five and win the series 3-2.

Having looked second best in large parts of the series, Oilers chose to step it up in the decider, getting out of the blocks early and setting the tone for the entire game.

Led by Moses Maker, Oilers had their best start of the series, leading 31-18 at the end of the first quarter and ensure the newcomers played catch up for the rest of the game.

Sommet did well to get out of the hole, with Peter Cheng, Nyembo Fataki and Mark Ngobi making some big plays but Andrew Tendo’s charges stayed in control until the end to silence the partisan crowd that was out to witness the fall of a dynasty that has dominated the game the last ten seasons.

Maker ended the game with a double-double of 23 points and 14 rebounds while Kurt Wegsheider and Chad Bowie contributed 20 and 19 points respectively.

Cheng had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Sommet while Nyembo got 13 points and 12 rebounds on the night. Their double-doubles, however, were not enough to send the team to the finals.

We go again

The victory for Oilers means that there will be a titanic clash with Namuwongo Blazers in the finals.

Blazers swept UCU Canons in the semifinals and will fancy their chances in the best-of-seven series against the team termed as the ‘dictator’.

Having lost the 2022 championship by two points in Game Seven, the Blazers will now have an opportunity to make amends and land their first title.

Stephen Nyeko’s troops dominated in the regular season, with their 19-3 record putting them top of the log.

The dominance stretched into the playoffs, where the team is yet to lose a game, having swept Rezlife Saints and UCU in the quarters and semis respectively.

The 2022 runners up defeated Oilers twice in the regular season, and four more wins in the finals will be enough to put an end to the ten-year rule.

Having added four former Oilers captains to their ranks, the Blazers have enough championship experience to work with in the seven-game series.

Jimmy Enabu, Tonny Drileba, James Okello and Ivan Muhwezi will all be turning guns towards their former employers.

Meanwhile, Edgar Munaba, who has been sidelined with injury, returned on Friday, adding to Oilers’ options as the team looks to close the season the only way they know.

The final series will get underway on October 7 at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

National Basketball League Playoffs

Semifinal result

Game Five

City Oilers 79-70 Sommet

Oilers win the series 3-2

Final series