City Oilers sliding towards final, again

City Oilers will be out to complete their comeback in the National Basketball League semifinal series with Sommet when the two sides clash in Wednesday’s Game Four at YMCA, Wandegeya.

The defending champions lost Game One 86-74 but have since taken Game Two 80-78 and Game Three 79-63 to lead the five-game series 2-1.

A big fourth quarter performance was required for the Oilers to close the game, and up stepped veteran Ben Komakech to push the team towards the finals.

Head coach Andrew Tendo revealed the importance of his side’s win on Sunday, highlighting the amount of pressure Sommet will be under in tonight’s game.

“In a series like this, the third game was very important. It shifted the pressure,” the tactician revealed.

The last two games have been characterised by Oilers’ fourth quarter dominance, with the team’s experience coming in handy when the stakes are high.

Sommet, on the other hand, have choked down the stretch, with key players running out of steam and the bench unable to cope.

Sommet tactician Albert Aciko believes Oilers’ experience and the lack of depth on his side have been the major factors the debutants have had to deal with.

“We are going to come fighting in Game Four, ready to compete,” Aciko revealed.

Fataki Nyembo, Kasereka Tembo and Peter Cheng are the backbone of Sommet and have heard to play heavy minutes in the series.

Things, however, tend to go wrong whenever Aciko turns to his bench.

Mark Ngobi impressed with 17 points off the bench in Game One while Markey Opira has also had flashes whenever he steps onto the floor.

For the Oilers, new additions Kurt Wegscheider and Chad Bowie remain as the go-to players on offense.

Game Four will be about the Oilers fighting to close the series and Sommet playing to stay alive in the series by forcing a decisive Game Five.

Namuwongo Blazers, who swept UCU Canons 3-0, await the winner in the best-of-seven final series.

National Basketball League Playoffs

Semifinal series

Game Four

Sommet vs. City Oilers, 7pm