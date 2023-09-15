City Oilers start journey to ninth title

City Oilers will be targeting championship Number Eight when they start their National Basketball League Playoffs campaign against Kampala Rockets tonight at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Having finished the regular season with a comprehensive 21-1 record and top of the log, Mandy Juruni's charges will face the newly promoted Rockets (8-14) and hope to start a run to another successful postseason.

Against the Rockets, Oilers will come up against two players that formed the team that won their eighth championship.

Emmanuel Okumu and John Dombo were on the fringes of the Oilers' team that defeated Namuwongo Blazers in the finals last season.

But with players like Fayed Baale and Titus Lual, who are hungry to win their first championship, the Oilers will be overwhelming favourites to ease through the series.

At the playoffs launch held Thursday at Fairway Hotel, Fuba confirmed that last year's losing finalists, Blazers would face no relegation but were placed ninth from second after excusing themselves from the league.

The Blazers finished second on the table and were replaced by the Rockets, who ended the regular season in ninth place.

The quarterfinals will be played on a best-of-three format, with the first team to win two games advancing to the second round.

Should the eight-time champions advance, they will face the winner in the Our Saviour-Ndejje Angels series.

The semi-finals are expected to get underway on September 29, while the Finals are set for October 18.

JT Lady Jaguars will play the first game of the playoffs when they meet Magic Stormers in the Ladies' division.

Big discounts

League sponsors Stanbic Bank will use their Flexipay platforms to offer discounts to fans throughout the playoffs.

Isaac Ajiji – "We shall be continuing as Flexipay under Stanbic Bank to offer the discounted tickets bought via Flexipay on game days throughout the playoffs," Stanbic Bank's Manager of Trade and Brand Marketing Isaac Ajiji said.

"We shall also have cash prizes to be won, goodies and basketballs for the fans to be one on game days," he added.

Fans will also have an opportunity to engage in challenges and win cash prizes and other goodies.

National Basketball League

Playing Friday (Lugogo)

JT Jaguars vs. Magic Stormers -7pm

City Oilers vs. Rockets -9pm