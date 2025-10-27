City Oilers take 2-0 lead in NBL finals

Namuwongo Blazers are struggling to turn good starts to games into victories and now find themselves 2-0 down in the National Basketball League finals.

This follows Sunday night’s 90-83 loss to City Oilers at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium, which left the Blazers with work to do ahead of Tuesday’s Game Three.

The defending champions have heavily relied on their mid-season imports Chad Bowie and Kurt Wegscheider in the two games to pause tough questions for the challengers.

Bowie took charge in Game One, recording 29 points to deliver the victory. And it was Wegscheider who carried the gun in Game Two, shooting 10-for-20 from two-point range and two-for-four from downtown to silence the Lugogo crowd.

He also went 11-for-15 from the free throw line enroute to a game-high 37 points.

The 24-year-old was unplayable all game and kept the 10-time champions in the contest earlier on when the Blazers were firing from all corners.

Rogers Dauna’s lay up was counted after deliberations by the referees and that gave Oilers a 24-23 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Fayed Baale got hot late in the second frame, knocking down three triples as Oilers led stretched their advantage to four points (43-39) going into the halftime break.

Redemption time

Innocent Ochera started Game One on Friday but struggled to impress, scoring three points in 12 minutes.

The guard, however, sparked life into Game Two with his big plays in the third quarter giving the Blazers control of proceedings.

Ochera sank four of his eight three-point attempts and five of seven from inside the paint to record 23 points on the night.

His hand, however, got cold down the stretch in the fourth frame and the Blazers failed to get another hot hand to finish the game.

Joel Lukoji, who led the charge for the Blazers in Game One, went cold on Sunday, managing just five points.

Anthony Chukwurah was dominant in the paint, scoring 17 points and picking 14 rebounds but when the stakes were high in the fourth quarter, he had already accumulated five fouls and on the bench.

Jimmy Enabu recorded 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists but also failed to impact the game in the final moments.

Big task

On paper, Oilers are two wins away from clinching an 11th straight championship. But the Blazers still have the opportunity to make things right.

Victory on Tuesday night would swing the momentum ahead of Friday’s Game Four.

With Bowie having a somewhat quiet night (16 points, five rebounds and six assists) on Sunday, Wegscheider took charge. Veteran Ben Komakech hit three big threes to go home with nine points and five rebounds.

Stephen Nyeko’s charges have work to do in the series and how they close games will be important if they are to have a chance against Oilers.

JKL back in it

JKL Lady Dolphins responded to their Game One defeat by dominating Game Two to level series. The four-time champions relied on MVP Hope Akello and Brenda Ekone to win 52-38.

Akello recorded a double-double of 16 points and 21 rebounds while Ekone had 14 points. The Lady Jaguars struggled for offense on the night and had no player scoring in double figures.

National Basketball League Finals

Game Two results

Women: JT L. Jaguars 38-52 JKL (1-1)