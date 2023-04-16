City Oilers tested by Blazers

City Oilers are chasing a ninth straight National Basketball League championship and won their ninth straight game of the season against Namuwongo Blazers Friday night.

The league champions have had their games coming thick and fast, with Fuba getting games out of the way before the team travels for the Basketball Africa League regular season.

Friday's clash was arguably the most formidable challenge for the eight-time champions, who had to hold on for victory in the end despite leading by 20 points halfway through the game.

Mandy Juruni's charges started the game with a three-point shooting clinic from Ruai Luak and forward Micheal Ngut.

The Blazers were guilty of giving up the three-point line in the first two quarters of the game and dug themselves a hole too deep.

A much more improved 3-2 defence by the Blazers in the second half took away the three-ball, and Oilers struggled for offence.

Limited to just 16 points in the last 20 minutes, Oilers' tactician Mandy Juruni admitted: "It was ugly, as ugly as they come, but we'll take the win."

While the Blazers were welcoming Cyrus Kiviiri and Chris Omanye into the team, Oilers were without some of their key pieces.

Jimmy Enabu, Titus Lual and Fayed Baale all sat out the game with minor knocks, and that forced heavy minutes on players like Luak (31), Ngut (29), James Okello (35) and Edrine Walujjo (37).

Okello was a dismal one-for-14 from the free-throw line and only managed six points on the night.

Only Luak and Ngut, with 23 and 16 points, respectively, managed to score in double figures for the Oilers.

Peter Cheng and Michael Makiadi had 19 and 14 points for last year's runners-up.

The Blazers also went into the repeat of last year's finals without their captain Paul Odongo, who was serving a Fuba suspension and only returned on Sunday for the team's clash with Rezlife.

Oilers' game with Ndejje on Sunday was the team's 10th of the season, with the focus now turning to the Basketball Africa League (Bal) regular season in Cairo, Egypt.

National Basketball League

Results

Women: JT Lady Jaguars 63-30 Angels