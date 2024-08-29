City Oilers, UCU Lady Canons take early leads

City Oilers and the UCU Lady Canons are in control of their respective National Basketball League Finals series following victories in Game One played at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium Wednesday night.

It was a rollercoaster of emotions for the Lady Canons fans as their side dominated the game but had stretches that allowed the defending champions back in it.

Led by Shakirah Nanvubya, the Lady Canons dominated the start of the game, limiting JKL to seven points in the first quarter that ended 15-7, and in the end walked away with a 71-66 victory.

Nicholas Natuhereza’s charges carried the same momentum into the second frame and took it 25-16 for a 40-23 halftime lead to leave the star-studded Lady Dolphins in a spot of bother.

The Lady Dolphins mounted pressure in the second half of the game, employing a full court press that forced the ball out of UCU’s hands.

But despite taking the third and fourth 21-12 and 22-19 respectively, Henry Malinga’s charges failed to find their way to victory on the night.

Ritah Imanishimwe’s connection from the three-point line levelled matters (60-60) with 2:25 left in the fourth quarter but Nanvubya sank two free throws to reclaim UCU’s lead.

Matrina Anyango made two big free throws before Shillah Lamunu’s lay-up put the game beyond reach for the three-time champions.

Imanishimwe’s buzzer-beater three was only enough to cut the deficit to five points as the Lady Canons edged Game One to draw first blood in the seven-game series.

Nanvubya scored a game-high 21 points, picked two rebounds and dished out eight assists on the night. Tracy Namugosa contributed 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Lamunu got 11 points.

For the Lady Dolphins, Jane Asinde fouled out with 17 points and eight rebounds while Hope Akello was a rebound short of a double-double, posting 12 points and nine boards. Brenda Ekone and Imanishimwe contributed 13 and 12 points respectively.

In the men’s division, City Oilers started the series with a commanding 70-61 win over the KIU Titans to move a step closer to their tenth straight championship.

American guard Petty Parish was unplayable on the night, shooting seven-for-15 from the field en route to a game-high 22 points.

Malual Dier came off the bench for 15 points and nine rebounds while Fayed Baale contributed 12 points.

The Titans struggled for offence on the night, with Peter Obleng (20) and Ivan Lumanyika (10) the only players in green to score in double figures.

The action returns Friday night at Lugogo with both KIU and JKL looking to win and level their series.

National Basketball League

Finals

Game One

Women

JKL L. Dolphins 66-71 UCU L. Canons

Men

City Oilers 70-61 KIU Titans