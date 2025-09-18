City Oilers, UCU out to level series

City Oilers have never lost a National Basketball League series. But they have also never looked this bad.

Tuesday night’s 86-74 loss to Sommet in Game One of the semifinals highlighted the kind of season the defending champions have had this year.

With the two sides going into the halftime break tied at 44-44, it was Oilers expected to rely on their experience in the second half to close the contest and get Game One in the bag.

It was, however, Sommet who returned from the locker room with more energy and dominated the second half to win by 12.

Andre Tendo’s charges struggled to get stops and failed to deal with Sommet’s quick transition basketball.

Fataki Nyembo, Peter Cheng and Mark Ngobi were a handful for the Oilers and limiting them will be the first assignment going into tonight’s game.

“We need to clean up our defensive rotations,” Tendo told Daily Monitor ahead of the clash.

New additions Kurt Wegscheider and Chad Bowie contributed 19 and 13 points respectively but that was not enough for the 10-time champions.

Titus Lual, Moses Maker, Joseph Chuma and Rogers Dauna will have to do a lot more in the paint to protect the rim and do some damage on the other end.

“We have put Game One aside and we’ll approach Game Two like we haven’t played any game,” said Sommet coach Albert Aciko.

Hot Blazers

The Namuwongo Blazers have a chance to create a two-game cushion in their series with UCU Canons.

Having had a strong start to Game One and eventually won it 68-60, Stephen Nyeko’s charges remain favourites against a stubborn UCU side.

The depth and quality of the Blazers continues to make the difference. Former champions Jimmy Enabu, Tonny Drileba, James Okello and Ivan Muhwezi provide the know-how when the stakes are high.

Muhwezi, in particular, came off the bench to score 14 points and secure eight rebounds in 14 minutes.

Nicholas Natuhereza’s charges are a team of adjustments and needed to bounce back from a 1-0 hole against Kampala Rockets in the quarterfinals.

More of the same will be expected if they are to level the series let alone progress to the finals.

National Basketball League Playoffs

Game Two (Friday, Lugogo)

UCU Canons vs. Nam Blazers, 7pm