City Oilers want to seal 10th title with sweep

To trace City Oilers’ last defeat in the National Basketball League, one would have to go as far back as March 1, when the defending champions fell 60-54 to the Namuwongo Blazers.

The defeat came before the departure of Jimmy Enabu, James Okello and Tonny Drileba but surprisingly, the Oilers have since gone on to win every game played and the champagne is on ice as they take on KIU Titans in Wednesday’s Game Four of the finals.

Nine titles will become 10 with victory. And head coach Andrew Tendo hopes it is the last game of the series. “Hopefully, we get the job done,” Tendo told Daily Monitor ahead of the game.

“We have been playing out of sorts the last six games, a few guys have had really bad games. There's always that one day when everything falls in place and I hope that will be in Game Four,” he added.

American guard Petty Parish led the Oilers in the first two games of the series, posting 22 and 34 in Game One and Two respectively. He was, however, limited to two points in Game Three after sustaining a crump that saw him only get 14 minutes.

The 6-feet-2-inch guard is expected to play tonight as the nine-time winners look to close the series and hoist a10th straight championship.

For the Titans, improving in every game has not been sufficient in terms of results and now find themselves needing to win all four games to land their maiden title. The focus tonight will be on stretching the series.

“KIU have been playing well the last two games and we have to be tough to close the series.” Juf Mpiya’s performance of 24 points and 15 rebounds in Game Three had the Titans in the thick of things but the Oilers held on for a close 72-70 win.

JKL Lady Dolphins star player Jane Asinde (R) drives the ball against UCU's Aziida Nabayunga in Game Three. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Victory for the Oilers will further emphasize their might over the rest of the competition. In the women’s category, defending champions JKL Lady Dolphins will be looking to level matters against the UCU Lady Canons.

Having lost the first two games of the finals, JKL got one back with a comprehensive 72-54 win on Sunday. The Lady Canons, on the other hand, will be looking to re-establish their two-game cushion and move a step closer to the championship.

National Basketball League Finals

Game Four

Women

UCU L. Canons vs. JKL L. Dolphins, 7pm

Men