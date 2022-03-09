City Oilers win UCU Open to show intent

Eye For The Hoop. James Okello powers his way to the hoop for a lay-up against KIU Titans during the UCU Open. PHOTO / ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • That marks two campaigns of the continental showpiece with no Ugandan side. There is, however, action back home and Oilers know how to win here.

City Oilers could have been at the ongoing Basketball Africa League but cut their journey short by pulling out of the last qualification window citing an upsurge in Covid-19 numbers in South Africa, where the tournament was held.

