Desperate Oilers left clutching on straws

City Oilers are in a spot of bother. Making the National Basketball League playoffs is no longer in their control.

Even winning their last game against JKL Dolphins might not be enough in the end following Friday night’s 82-74 loss to the Namuwongo Blazers.

The defending champions have had a season to forget and could be dealt a big blow by failing to make the top eight for a place in the playoffs.

Friday’s game might have brought out the competitiveness of the team that has won 10 titles in a row but the result means that a record extending 11th crown could be greatly unlikely.

The Blazers, who completed the double against the Oilers, also concluded the regular season with a 19-3 record and on top of the log.

Edgar Munaba had the Oilers hanging around throughout the first half of the game, with his transition in attacking the rim difficult for the Blazers to guard.

He had 20 points in the first two quarters as Namuwongo carried a slim 47-42 lead into the halftime break.

The lead was cut to just one point (60-59) going into the final quarter but big plays from Tonny Drileba and Joel Lukoji down the stretch closed the contest to send the Blazers fans, who had earlier misbehaved by throwing objects onto the court, into wild celebrations.

Desperate

Andrew Tendo’s charges are aware of the ramifications. The loss was their third in a row, having previously lost to JT Jaguars and Victoria Crocs.

Now with an 11-10 record, the record champions can win their last fixture and still fail to make the playoffs if other results do not go their way.

The Rezlife Saints defeated KCCA Panthers on Friday to improve their record to 10-10 and stay in the race for a playoff spot.

The JT Jaguars and Victoria are the other teams looking to lock the Oilers out of the playoffs.

Victoria, with a 10-10 record, can confirm their place by winning their last two fixtures, while Jaguars are also in with a shot.

Oilers, desperate for the victory, were forced to play reigning league MVP Titus Lual, who has been sidelined by injury all season.

He could only last 12 minutes but contributed two points, three rebounds and two assists despite showing clear signs of unfitness.

Playing without Ben Komakech, who travelled with the Uganda Gazelles as one of the assistant coaches, Oilers heavily relied on Munaba and Fayed Baale on the night.

Munaba scored a game-high 25 points while Baale contributed 16 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Joseph Chuma, the only other Oilers player to score in double figures, had 11.

For the Blazers, there’s an embarrassment of riches in scoring options.

Lukoji led the charge this time round, scoring 17 points, while Anthony Chukwubuka Chukwurah added 14.

Moses Mugisha contributed 13 points and eight rebounds. Drileba scored only nine, with seven of those coming down the stretch in the fourth frame.

Having started the season with a close 81-80 win over their rivals, the Blazers set the record straight by completing the double on Friday and remain favourites for championship.

National Basketball League

Results

Rezlife 79-59 KCCA