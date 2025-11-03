Dictator cornered by sturdy Nam Blazers

Namuwongo Blazers are on the verge of winning their first ever National Basketball League title.

The Naalya based outfit took a 3-2 series lead following a 71-68 win over City Oilers Sunday night at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

With the stadium packed to the rafters and fans in full voice, the Blazers took charge of the finals to move to within a win of league glory.

They can wrap up the season with victory in Wednesday night’s Game Six, which would end a decade long dominance of the Oilers.

Tormentor in chief for the Oilers was their former captain James Okello, who poured in 17 points and collected six rebounds on the night.

It was the Blazers who led 25-23 at the end of the first quarter but Chad Bowie’s floater closed the second frame to send the two sides into the locker room tied at 41-41.

Nam Blazers fans turned up in big numbers to support their team.

Like has been the case in the last two games, the second half belonged to the Blazers, led by another former Oilers player, Tonny Drileba.

The guard’s control of possessions late in the game has been the difference as the Blazers came from a 2-0 hole.

And despite picking up two quick fouls, he was never affected and directed traffic in the second half.

Right there in the mix were two other former Oilers players, Jimmy Enabu and Ivan Muhwezi, who both made big plays to come their new paymasters in control of proceedings.

Okello’s fadeaway jump shot beat the buzzer at the end of the third frame as Stephen Nyeko’s charges established a four-point difference (58-54) going into the last 10 minutes of the game.

City Oilers attempted to get back into the game in the fourth frame but only edged it 14-13, which was not sufficient for victory.

Joel Lukoji and Anthony Chukwurah scored 10 points each to complement Okello and lead the Blazers to victory.

City Oilers’ struggles continued for a third straight game, with only Kurt Curry (15 points) and Chad Bowie (14 points) managing to score in double figures.

City Oilers guard Fayed Bbaale tries to help Chad Bowe off the floor.

Andrew Tendo took Fayed Baale out of the line up and started Edgar Munaba, who contributed five points and three rebounds and ended up stuck on the bench after the first half.

Titus Lual got into early foul trouble but managed nine points and nine rebounds off the bench.

The record champions now find themselves in a spot of bother, against a highly charged Blazers side that has the momentum.

Do the Oilers still have any fight left in them? That will be answered on Wednesday, which could turn out to be historical in Ugandan basketball.

