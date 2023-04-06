Duo turn guns on UCU Canons

When City Oilers take on UCU Canons on Friday at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium, Fayed Baale and Titus Lual will be going up against their mates from the last three seasons.

The two transferred from the university side to the Oilers at the end of last season and will now be focused on helping the eight-time champions to a seventh straight win against a new-look Canons.

“It would be good to face them (UCU). I mean, it’s a side I have lived with and created a bond as a family,” Lual told Daily Monitor.

The centre is not guaranteed to play, though.

He will require clearance from the medical team after suffering wrist and lower back injuries following an unsportsmanlike foul by UPDF Tomahawks Ferdinand Odama last Sunday.

The two recruits have been at the centre of everything the Oilers are doing this season.

Baale, who scored 19 points in the team’s last game against UPDF, is averaging 14 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Lual got 25 points and 13 rebounds before Odama took him out in the fourth frame. He is averaging a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds for the record champions.

“I know it’s weird emotionally,” Baale said ahead of the game.

“I just have to take it; it’s the beauty of competition. All I have in me is just to compete and play the game,” he added.

The Canons recovered from that opening-day defeat to Ndejje University Angels by beating Namuwongo Blazers in overtime to improve to a 1-1 record.

The clash with Oilers will be expected to be another stern test in the team’s early rebuilding phase.

Meanwhile, the Blazers will face off with Dmark Power in another clash of familiar foes.

Geoffrey Soro, Dickson Asiku and Nasser Guddi were all part of the Power team last season but have since switched to the Blazers.

There, they teamed up with Paul Odongo and Cyrus Kiviiri, who also joined from Power at the end of the 2019 season.

National Basketball League

Playing Friday (Lugogo)

W -UCU Lady Canons vs. KCCA -3pm

W -JKL Lady Dolphins vs. KIU Rangers -5pm

M -Power vs. Nam Blazers -7pm