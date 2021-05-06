Egau wants to rediscover his rhythm at JKL

By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI More by this Author

At the time he joined City Oilers in 2017, Jonathan Egau was headed for big things.

Oilers trusted him to add something special to their already well established side that had won five straight championships. Egau was fresh from school at Uganda Christian University (UCU) Mukono. A move to Oilers was inevitable.

He had missed out on winning the league in 2015 after Canons lost to Oilers in Game Seven of the National Basketball League (NBL) and his eyes were on silverware now.

“When I left UCU, I wanted to win a championship with Oilers,” said the lanky small forward.

His dream came true in his first season as Oilers won title number six and added another a year later to overtake Falcons as the most decorated team in topflight basketball.

“I am glad I was able to achieve what I did with Oilers in the short time I was with them,” he adds.

Egau’s left Oilers in 2020 and has since moved to JKL Dolphins with whom he expects to achieve big.

Nagging injuries

One of the reasons Oilers could not retain Egau is because of his nagging injury history. The former Canons’ captain suffered a broken wrist in the 2018 playoffs and went on to sit out until July 2019.



Upon his return, he tore his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) while on national duty with the men’s 3X3 at the World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar in October 2019.

This saw him miss Oilers’ unsuccessful shot at BAL and was only a cheerleader as Mandy Juruni’s charges marched to their seventh title. The physical injuries are now out of the way but not the mental fitness.

“I am now fine but I’m working on my mental fitness.”

Winning with JKL and returning to the national team set up are the two things on Egau’s mind at the moment.

New Challenge

The Oilers chapter is now closed for Egau and the focus now is on helping his new side JKL compete and challenge his former paymasters for the championship.

In Ivan Lumanyika, Brian Namake, Joseph Wacha and Derrick Isiko, Egau finds former teammates at UCU and he believes this could be the game changer for the team.

“JKL is my new home now and it feels like my old home UCU since I played with these guys before.”

The Dolphins lost 2-1 to Betway Power in the semi-finals 2019 and recruited heavily to emulate their female counterparts, JKL Lady Dolphins, and challenge for the championship.

“I think we have a big shot in winning the championship this year. The team has the quality of players that can win,” Jude Ochen, who scored 16 points against Falcons in Game Six to help Warriors win the league is the other player on the Dolphins roster with championship experience.

The return of forward Libe Makala and Yesman Bushiri, addition of John Balwigaire, Innocent Ochera and Christian Kakonda makes JKL a real challenger.

Winning the league, however, demands more than just assembling a good team and head coach George Mayenga will have that in mind.

