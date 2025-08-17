Egypt subject Uganda to third defeat

Egypt became the first team in the 2025 AfroBasket to claim an automatic quarter-final berth after staving off the challenge posed by Group D opponents Uganda at the Pavilhao Multiusos de Luanda on Saturday.

The Egyptians triumphed 77-64, with Amr el Gendy's 17 points, Patrick Gardner's 15 points, and Mido Taha and Omar Oraby's 10 points paving the way to the last eight. The Pharaohs also finished the Group with a 3-0 record.

Uganda were led in scoring by Deng John Geu's 19 points, Robinson Opong's 14 points and Naseef Lubowa's 13 points.

After Senegal beat Mali in the first game, Egypt knew only a win would guarantee them a place in the quarter-final.

The first quarter would be a close affair between Egypt and Uganda. The Silverbacks had an 18-13 point lead with 37 seconds to play but a pair of Gardner free-throws and an El Gendy drive and deft shoulder drop saw him squeeze the ball into the bucket, making it a one-point (18-17) game.

It was still a tight affair in the second quarter, with the undersized Ugandans making a contest. In the dying minutes (1:58), a Deng hook shot saw the Silverbacks get it back to two points (31-29), and his free throws would tie the game 31-31.

Ibrahim Zahran restored Egypt's lead with his second bucket, but Naseef Lubowa tied matters (33-33) immediately as the clock hit the 59-second mark.

It took a made free throw at the death by Mido Taha for Egypt to head into half-time with a single-digit (34-33) lead.

From the third quarter, there was a frenzied exchange of buckets between the two teams. Uganda's Opong got things going with three, but Khaled responded for Egypt with nifty footwork, spinning Uganda Komagum to make it 36-36.