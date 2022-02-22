Fiba National Youth Camp starts in Lubowa

The Fiba National Youth Camp program kicked off on Monday at the Africa Bible University in Lubowa.

NBA Academy Technical Director and FIBA Expert Joe Toumou and FIBA instructor of instructors of coaches Nour Amri are the two men in control.

The six-day program started with the two instructors taking 20 local coaches through some of the skills needed in sports talent identification.

Players will come in on day four for a residential camp.

Players earmarked to play for Uganda at U-18 level, both boys and girls will take part in the camp.

The program is intended to identify talent and create a pathway for young players and coaches will receive the skills fot that.

Uganda is one of the eight countries with the opportunity in Africa.

The trained coaches will get the chance of working with the selected players in implementing what will have been taught.

“We have a deliberate plan to work with players under 14 to prepare them for at least two years and have them ready for Afrobasket level,” Fuba President Nasser Sserunjogi told Daily Monitor.

Day one of the event was attended by National Council of Sports (NCS) General Secretary Bernard Patrick Ogwel and Fiba Head of Youth and NCS Chairman Ambrose Tashobya.

“I want to thank Fuba for embracing this,” Ogwel said.

“NCS will embrace it and work closely with Fuba to ensure it is successful,” he added.

He also urged Fuba to go further down and prioritize Youth development programs for both genders.

“We are here to give coaches tools to help them make the right choice, select the right players when identifying talent,” Nour Amri, one of the instructors noted.

At the end of the camp, excelling coaches and players will be selected for the regional youth camp.