Flavia Oketcho: We are ready for Afrobasket

Uganda Gazelles captain Flavia Oketcho believes the team is more than ready for the Fiba Women’s Afrobasket 2023 that tips off on Friday in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Gazelles will leave for Kigali on Tuesday and play their first game against Mali on Friday.

“We are as ready as we can be,” Oketcho said after the team’s morning training session at Africa Bible University, Luwowa, on Monday.

“We have done the work, we have put in the time, we have everybody in camp, so it’s just us to execute everything that we have been doing, and I think we are ready and good to go,” she added.

Monday’s training session saw head coach Alberto Antuna deal with his entire squad for the first time.

Small forward Claire Lamunu arrived on Saturday and trained with the team for the first time on Monday.

“She (Lamunu) is going to give us the experience we need, especially with the inside players. We have Melissa (Akullu) and Maria (Najjum), who are really young,” Antuna said.

The team had a scrimmage against a Select Side behind closed doors last evening and will held its final session Monday.

The Gazelles are in Group C at Afrobasket alongside giants Senegal and Mali.

Having last played at the continental stage in 2015, Uganda will be back in action starting with Friday’s clash against Mali.