Friday Night Lights action returns

The basketball stars who graced the first edition of the Friday Night Lights in 2011 have since retired, stepped away from the game or in the evening of their careers.

The Malinga brothers, the Enabus, Ben Komakech, Sudi Ulanga and the Blick Brothers and Joseph Ikong are the names and teams that pulled crowds to the YMCA for the light side of the game.

Eric Malinga, who featured for Team Malinga alongside his brother Henry, is now Brand Manager at Nile Breweries and was part of the action unveiling held at NRG Radio offices in Nakasero.

His time of scoring from rage has since ended and he now returned to the game as an official from Castle Lite, the FNL headline sponsor.

“It is true that we don’t have the stars of back then but it is up to us to build the next ones,” Malinga told Daily Monitor.

“Castle Lite loves basketball and we want the fans to enjoy the ‘Lite side’ of the game on and off the court,” he added.

This year’s action will mark the tenth season and will tip off on Friday, September 27, 2024 at the Hockey Grounds, Lugogo.

FNL blends basketball with entertainment and showbiz, taking out the seriousness that comes with league basketball.

“This being the 10th FNL season, we thought we would spice things up a little more,” Tom Ocamringa, the FNL Team Lead, said.

The event organizers organized activations and engagements at various basketball courts in Greater Kampala in the lead up to Friday’s tip-off.

“The activations were spread across seven courts and were intended to foster the spirit of camaraderie and boost cultural experiences in the local basketball communities,” Ocamringa added.

Eight teams will be fighting for bragging rights this time round, with only Team Afande and Team Comfort as the only surviving sides from Season Nine.

The others are Team Sera, Team Kamwada, Team Obleng and Team Wazee plus a fans' team.

The Luol Deng Foundation is also fielding a team, which will add some South Sudan and NBA flavor to the proceedings.

Grace Namutebi, the Mountain Dew Brand Manager said: “We shall keep the teams refreshed throughout the games and the fans can enjoy some video games in the fan zone. We shall also have cool gear up for grabs during the halftime challenges."

Team Imanishimwe defeated Team Ekone 33-31 in the final to win Season Nine of the FNL.

Friday Night Lights

Start date: September 27, 2024

Number of teams: Eight