Fuba, partners launch nationwide 3x3 series

With the top flight basketball season taking a break until next year, off-season activities have since become the center of attraction.

The ongoing Friday Night Lights and the upcoming KT Rach Tournament are some of the events that have occupied basketball lovers since the City Oilers and JKL Lady Dolphins were crowned National Basketball League champions.

On top of that, the basketball world will now welcome a new baby in the shape of the National 3X3 Basketball series.

The action was launched Thursday morning at Kati Kati Restaurant, with Fuba 3X3 Director Hamza Nyambogo welcoming the idea as a game changer for the growth of the short version of basketball.

The series will be spread across seven cities, with the overall winner taking home Shs2m as prize money.

“This is an important initiative the 3X3 program, it will help us identify more players since the tournament will traverse the country,” Nyambogo told the press.

The series will have seven qualifying stops which will act as qualifiers for the climax to be held in Kampala. A total of 12 men’s and women’s teams will qualify for final scheduled for December 7.

“The Mountain Dew brand has existed for 16 years in Uganda and the series allow us to help Fuba identify talent and grow the game of basketball,” Mountain Dew Brand Manager Grace Namutebi revealed.

At each stop held, winners will walk away with Shs400, 000 while runners-up will take home Shs200, 000.

In a bid to keep the series competitive, teams will be composed of a maximum of two NBL players, with the other two of the four coming from the lower divisions. Each team is also limited to two foreign nationals. The action is scheduled to tip off on October 19 in Kampala.

National 3x3 Basketball Series

Stops

Kampala: October 19

Mbarara: October 26

Kampala: November 2

Gulu: November 9

Mukono: November 16

Mbale: November 23

Jinja: November 30