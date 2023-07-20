Fuba postpone league to focus on Uganda Gazelles

With less than ten days until the Fiba Women’s Afrobasket 2023 tips off, Fuba has postponed local action to entirely focus on the Uganda Gazelles.

The Gazelles are preparing for their third Afrobasket and will face giants Senegal and Mali in Group C.

“This serves to inform all Teams, Club Presidents, Team Managers, Athletes, Fuba Officials and all other stakeholders that the Senior National Women’s Team (Gazelles) is scheduled to take part in the upcoming FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship on July 28 2023 to August 6 2023 in Kigali Rwanda,” a statement from Fuba to all stakeholders said on Tuesday.

“Therefore, all different Leagues fixtures across all Divisions scheduled to take place between July 27 to August 7 2023, are hereby postponed to enable the basketball fraternity fully support the Team.”

The postponement will allow basketball stakeholders interested in following the Gazelles to Kigali, Rwanda, to do so without having to worry about local action.

Only JKL Lady Dolphins are the only team affected by the Gazelles' action in regards to player call-ups, with up to five summoned from the two-time champions.

The Gazelles intensified their training starting Monday after checking into Onomo Hotel for residential camp.

Alberto Antuna and his charges hold two training sessions every day to adequately prepare for the continental showpiece.

Only one member of the team is yet to join. Forward Claire Lamunu will be the last player to link up with the team.

Assistant coach Ali Mavita returned from the US, where she was among 28 basketball coaches from 17 African countries selected to participate in the NBA 2K24 Summer League that took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from July 7-17, 2023.

The tactician worked with the San Antonio Spurs but is now entirely focused on the Gazelles.

Uganda will face Mali in her first game of the tournament on July 28.

Fiba Women’s Afrobasket 2023

Uganda Gazelles

Edition: Third

Head coach: Alberto Antuna

Assistant coaches: Nicholas Natuhereza, Ali Mavita

Team manager: Victoria Ntale

Captain: Flavia Oketcho