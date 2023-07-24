Full house in Gazelles camp

With only days left until Uganda plays her first game of the Fiba Women’s Afrobasket 2023, head coach Alberto Antuna has all his cards in camp.

US-based forward Claire Lamunu arrived on Saturday and will be part of the subsequent sessions before the team flies out to Kigali, Rwanda, Wednesday evening.

Lamunu’s inclusion in the final team to the continental showpiece has been met with mixed feelings, with some basketball enthusiasts perturbed, considering she is no longer actively playing.

Having last played for KCCA Leopards here in the 2021 National Basketball League, which was later cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Lamunu now works as Laboratory Technician in California but still has a lot to offer to the team.

Antuna impressed

Antuna got the chance to see some of his foreign-based players in action for the first time when the Gazelles took on a Select Side from the league last Thursday.

The Spaniard was impressed by different parts of the game and knows that he will need to fine-tune whatever is left before Friday’s clash with Mali.

“I was impressed because the girls managed to execute what we have been working on, especially on the offensive end,” Antuna told Daily Monitor.

Jannon Otto, Uganda’s best player from the qualifiers, put up a scoring clinic in that game, recording 29 points, most of which came from her trademark mid-range pull-up jumper.

Melissa Akullu and Jane Asinde added 14 and 11 points, respectively, as the Gazelles beat the Select Side 78-61 to excite the sizeable crowd inside the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Having had a day off on Sunday, it is back to business for the team, with two sessions lined up for today.