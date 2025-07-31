Gazelles’ big day ends at Afrobasket

The Uganda Gazelles failed to rise to the occasion when the stakes got higher in the Fiba Women’s Afrobasket on Thursday.

With a first ever semifinal appearance within touching distance, Uganda collapsed dismally, falling 69-68 to South Sudan in the quarterfinals.

South Sudan, appearing at the Afrobasket for the first time, had stunned Egypt on Wednesday and carried that momentum into the East African derby.

Melissa Akullu had the opportunity to win it for Uganda or at least force the game into overtime but her two missed free throws with six seconds left on the clock ended all Ugandan hopes.

Former UCU Lady Canons forward Rose Akon had calmly sank two free throws on the other end with 45 seconds to play, giving South Sudan the lead.

Nicholas Natuhereza’s charges got off to a flying start, leading by double digits at some point in the first quarter.

South Sudan, however, made life for the Gazelles, using their size to dominate the paint.

Coached by former Gazelles tactician Alberto Antuna, South Sudan got into rhythm in the second quarter, with Teny Nyamuoch knocking down big threes while team captain Adut Bulgak, Maria Gakdeng and Akon patrolling the inside.

Delicia Washington took charge for the debutants, fearlessly attacking the basket and making big plays. South Sudan led 46-40 going into the halftime break.

Uganda’s dominant 20-13 display had them leading by a point after the third frame but it was the poor execution down the stretch in the final 10 minutes that saw victory slip through their hands.

Offence was static in the fourth as both sides struggled to execute but South Sudan edged it 10-8 to win by a point and reach the semis on their first attempt.

Uganda had key players in foul trouble late in the game, with Hope Akello limited to 19 minutes while team captain Jane Asinde fouled out in the fourth frame.

Perus Nyamwenge scored a team-high 16 points while Asinde and Paige Robinson, the other two Ugandans to reach double figures, had 15 and 10 respectively.

The defeat will now relegate Uganda to fighting for positions in a bid to improve their seventh place finish from the last edition.

Uganda finished seventh in 2023 and now have a chance to fight for fifth place through classification games. Thursday’s defeat also means there will be no chance for Uganda to feature in the 2026 Fiba World Cup Qualifiers.

For South Sudan, who got a wildcard to the tournament, their first two losses in Group B are now distant memories.

A place in the semis is enough for the Zone V bronze winners to qualify for the next Afrobasket and also have a shot at the World Cup.

