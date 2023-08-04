Gazelles demolish Guinea for best-ever finish at Afrobasket

Uganda Gazelles finished seventh at the FIBA Women’s Afrobasket following a commanding 85-44 win over Guinea Friday in Kigali, Rwanda.

Having lost to Mozambique on Wednesday, the Gazelles ensured they finished the tournament on a high by clinching seventh place, Uganda’s best placing in history.

Boosted by the return of forward Jane Asinde, Uganda set the record straight with a convincing victory at the BK Arena.

The Gazelles edged a tightly-contested first quarter 14-10 before starting to break away in the second quarter.

By halftime, the lead had stretched to 15 points and the Gazelles were comfortably executing their plays.

The second half provided an opportunity for head coach Alberto Antuna to give game time to his fringe players.

Ritah Imanishimwe, Evelyn Nakiyingi, Brenda Ekone and Maria Najjuma formed the second unit that finished off the job.

Good consolation

The Gazelles shocked the world by defeating Senegal 85-83 in their second Group C game and went on to beat DR Congo 78-62 in the quarterfinal qualifier to set up a clash with hosts Rwanda.

It was a roller coaster of emotions as the Gazelles fell hard against Rwanda, Jane Asinde’s injury in the second quarter slowing down the team’s offence.

Rwanda got one over their rivals, winning 66-61 before a packed BK Arena and in the presence of President Paul Kagame.

There was no immediate response from the Gazelles, who fell to Mozambique in their first classification game on Thursday.

The 88-62 loss meant the highest the Gazelles could finish was seventh and that feat was achieved in a comprehensive victory.

It is the best-ever finish for Uganda, who were featuring at the tournament for the third time.

In 1997, Uganda lost all their four games to finish ninth while a slim 75-73 win over Algeria in 2015 gave the team a tenth-place finish.

Jannon Otto left the stage with another high-scoring performance, her 22 points setting the pace for the Gazelles.

She averaged 21 points, seven rebounds and two assists in the entire tournament. Asinde referred to the game against Guinea as the final dance and laced up to contribute 15 points.

Fiba Women’s Afrobasket Rwanda 2023

Uganda’s results

Group C

Mali 80-66 Uganda

Senegal 83-85 Uganda

Quarterfinal qualifier

Uganda 88-62 DR Congo

Quarterfinal

Rwanda 66-61 Uganda

Classification Games

Uganda 62-88 Mozambique