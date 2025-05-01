Gazelles drawn with Senegal in Afrobasket

The Gazelles, Uganda’s senior women’s basketball team, recorded their biggest win in competitive basketball against Senegal during the 2023 Fiba Afrobasket in Kigali, Rwanda.

Coached by Spaniard Alberto Atuna, Uganda defeated Senegal 85-83 and ended up booking a place in the quarterfinals.

The two nations will now have another chance to renew their rivalry following Wednesday’s 2025 Fiba Women’s Afrobasket draw that pits them in the same group.

The draw, which was held Wednesday evening in Abidjan, Côte d’ivoire, placed the two sides in Group C, alongside Guinea.

Having secured their slot at the championship by winning the Zone V Qualifiers, Uganda will be looking to improve their rankings at the finals in Abidjan.

The Gazelles defeated Egypt 74-63 in Cairo to win the qualifiers and book an automatic slot.

The Afrobasket is scheduled to run from July 26 to August 3.

Egypt, who finished second in the qualifiers, will also take part in the finals, just like two other Zone V nations, Rwanda and South Sudan.

Rwanda qualified by finishing fourth in 2023 while South Sudan, who finished third in the Zone V qualifiers, received a wild card and will be making their first appearance in the finals.

Hosts Côte d’ivoire are placed in Group A with Angola, and Egypt while Mali, Cameroon, and neighbors South Sudan are placed in Group B.

Reigning champions Nigeria are placed in Group D with Rwanda and Mozambique.

Winners of each group will advance directly to the quarterfinals while teams finishing second and third will play in a qualifying round, with the winners also progressing to the last eight.

Uganda finished seventh in the last edition, with Jane Asinde’s injury midway through the quarterfinal clash with hosts Rwanda, crashing the team’s chances of making the final four.

2025 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket

Groups

Group A: Ivory Coast, Angola, Egypt

Group B: Mali, Cameroon, South Sudan

Group C: Senegal, Uganda, Guinea