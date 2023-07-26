Gazelles enter Kigali with optimism

The Uganda Gazelles were on Tuesday morning flagged off for the Fiba Women’s Afrobasket 2023 and are already in Kigali, Rwanda.

The team travelled a day earlier than scheduled and was the last team in Group C to touch down in Kigali following Mali’s arrival Monday night.

Team captain Flavia Oketcho and head coach Alberto Antuna pledged the Gazelles would leave everything on the floor every time they get to play.

“The goal is to build a team that will be here in years to come,” Antuna told Daily Monitor after the flag-off held at Onomo Hotel, Nakasero.

“We have to play our best and try to execute what we have been working on in training,” the Spaniard added.

No token

Whereas the She Cranes team representing Uganda at the Netball World Cup in South Africa is guaranteed a token of appreciation from the government, there is no such arrangement for the Afrobasket-bound Gazelles.

National Council of Sports Chairman and former Fuba President Ambrose Tashobya committed that the team would have the opportunity to meet the Minister of Education and Sports upon return but was non-committal as to whether there was a plan to appreciate the Gazelles’ efforts.

She Cranes players are assured of 10m each for carrying the Ugandan flag at the World showpiece.

Fuba President Nasser Sserunjogi also used the occasion to thank the government for its continued support to all basketball activities.

We have to believe

Apart from Oketcho, no other Gazelle has been to the Afrobasket, and all will be venturing into new waters starting with Friday’s clash against Mali.

But, according to Oketcho, that will bring the best out of the team as everyone looks to make the most of the big stage.

“What I always tell them is to be prepared because these are not the normal games that you play every day,” Oketcho said.

“It is up to us to calm all those nerves down and actually get a chance to execute and show the talent that we have,” she added.

Claire Lamunu’s arrival on Saturday handed Antuna the chance to work with all 12 players before flying out to Kigali.

The team defeated a Select Side from the league 79-45 Monday night, with Lamunu getting some minutes.

Uganda will face Mali on Friday before taking on Senegal on Saturday to complete Group C action.

Fiba Women’s Afrobasket 2023

Uganda Gazelles final team