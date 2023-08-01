Gazelles eye last eight at Afrobasket

After stunning Senegal in Group C at the Fiba Women’s Afrobasket 2023 on Saturday, the Uganda Gazelles concluded business second and will face neighbours DR Congo on Tuesday.

The two sides will clash for a place in the quarterfinals, and Gazelles head coach Alberto Antuna expects his charges to ride on the win over Senegal for confidence and belief.

DR Congo lost both of their Group D games to Nigeria and Egypt, but a win would be enough to take them to the last eight.

“They are a really physical team and obviously more experienced than us,” Antuna told Daily Monitor after the team’s training session on Monday.

The Gazelles cannot be taken lightly anymore, and Antuna expects tough games.

“Now everyone is looking at us, but we must prove that we are good enough to take on anyone,” the Spaniard noted.

The road

Mali’s 72-49 demolition of 11-time champions Senegal on Sunday meant that Uganda finished second in Group C.

That set up the clash with DR Congo, the winner of which will go on to play hosts Rwanda in the quarterfinals.

A clash between Uganda and Rwanda would make for good reading, considering the hundreds of fans who crossed the border to cheer on the Gazelles.

Rwanda progressed to the quarters after topping Group A despite a disappointing 74-68 loss to Angola on Sunday.

Senegal vs. Egypt

Record champions Senegal must arrest their underwhelming start to the tournament when they take on Egypt in the highlight fixture of the pre-quarterfinal playoff.

The West African were fancied to top Group C but fell to Uganda and Mali to finish bottom of the pool.