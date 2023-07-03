Gazelles get to work

The Uganda Gazelles have less than a month left until the Fiba Women’s Afrobasket in Kigali, Rwanda.

The tournament will tip off on July 28 at the BK Arena and Ugandan have their work cut out going up against continental giants Senegal and Mali in Group C.

Adequate preparations and proper planning are what Fuba have talked about since the team got a wild card to feature at the 12-team competition, and the preps will start today at the Africa Bible University in Lubowa.

A group of locally based players and a few foreign-based will start training in the absence of head coach Alberto Antuna, who is expected to join the team on July 10.

The US-based group that features Jane Asinde, Priscilla Abby, Victoria Mukisa and Lydia Babirye is already in the country and will join the 10 locally-based players for drills under assistant coaches Nicholas Natuhereza and Mavita Ali.

No Kigali camp

While releasing the 19-player squad last month, Fuba revealed that the team of 12 selected would travel to Kigali on July 15 for camp before the tournament.

But that has since changed with Fuba now opting to have the camp in Uganda before flying out for the finals.

“We have changed plans,” Fuba President Nasser Sserunjogi told Daily Monitor.

“Rwanda has an international women’s conference and all good hotels are fully booked from July 14 to 22,” he added.

“We shall camp here instead.”

The team is set to have four training sessions every week, with all players expected to have come in by July 20th.

The 19 players will be fighting for just 12 available slots on the final team that will feature at Uganda’s third Afrobasket appearance.

With head coach Antuna now presented with options in various positions, his selection in the end will certainly make headlines.

Fiba Women’s Afrobasket 2023

Dates: July 28-August 6

Venue: BK Arena, Kigali