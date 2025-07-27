Gazelles look to repeat 2023 heroics

When the Uganda Gazelles defeated Senegal 85-83 at the Fiba Women’s Afrobasket in 2023, it was an upset.

The difference between the two sides is 11 African titles, with the West Africans some years ahead of their East African opponents.

But led by Jannon Otto, who eventually finished as tournament top scorer and among the best five, Uganda defied odds to register their biggest win.

And while they finally fell to Rwanda in the quarterfinal, the Gazelles finished seventh in the end, marking their best performance in the continental showpiece.

Making the semifinal is the goal this time round, but first, there is another clash with Senegal in Group C on Monday, and Nicholas Natuhereza’s charges will be looking to remind the record champions that the victory in 2023 was never a fluke.

“We keep improving in different areas; in the paint, we have shooters and players who can take the ball aggressively,” team captain Jane Asinde said.

Asinde was a big part of the team in 2023 and it was her injury against Rwanda in the quarterfinals that saw the Gazelles lose momentum and fall to the hosts.

She has since gone on to become the captain and led from the front as Uganda beat Egypt on home soil to win the zonal qualifiers in Cairo.

Her 18.8 points and 10 rebounds averages got her the MVP accolade but most importantly, saw Uganda earn a direct ticket to the Afrobasket.

Senegal demolished Guinea 92-48 in their opening game on Saturday and remain favourites to top Pool C and get a direct quarterfinal slot.

But Uganda, who beat Guinea Sunday afternoon, will fancy their chances and dare the West African giants.

“We are in good spirits and ready to compete,” Natuhereza revealed ahead of the tough task.

Uganda camped in Egypt for two weeks, playing three high-profile friendlies against the hosts, Rwanda and Cameroon.

The goal this time is quite clear. Making the top four, which will have incentives, including automatic qualification to the next Afrobasket and a chance to play in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Leaders of the four groups will automatically qualify for the quarterfinals while the second and third placed teams must go through classification games to get into the last eight.

Fiba Women’s Afrobasket 2025

Results

Senegal 92-48 Guinea

Nigeria 92-45 Rwanda

Ivory Coast 75-63 Egypt

Uganda 88-51 Guinea

Playing Monday

Uganda vs. Senegal, 3pm

Mozambique vs. Nigeria, 6pm

Angola vs. Ivory Coast, 9pm