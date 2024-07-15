Gazelles plunge into complete transition

The Uganda senior women’s basketball team, the Gazelles, has not been in action since finishing seventh at the Fiba Afrobasket last year in Kigali, Rwanda.

Since then, the team has seen changes in the coaching staff, with Goran Lojo replacing Alberto Antuna.

Antuna, who masterminded the Gazelles’ epic show in Kigali, resigned from the role last October before he was announced as head coach of Senegal in November.

Bosnia and Herzegovina national, Lojo, will bring huge basketball experience to the Gazelles, having coached the Bosnia women’s side from 2017 to early 2023.

Lojo will now have an opportunity to interact with the team for the first time in Germany, where a 10-day camp has been organized by Fuba with the support of national team sponsors, betPawa.

Outgoing captain Flavia Oketcho.

The team of 14 players is expected to assemble in Germany today, with the local based contingent having flown out on Sunday.

Notable absentees

For the first time in a while, the Gazelles will go into an activity be without Flavia Oketcho, the team’s longest-serving player and captain.

The point guard is one of the team’s high-profile omissions from the trip to Europe as the Gazelles’ transition continues.

Rita Imanishimwe, Brenda Ekone and Evelyn Nakiyingi, all of JKL Lady Dolphins, are also missing on the team despite having a decent season for the National Basketball League champions. Ekone led the league in scoring, recording a total of 413 points.

The team named includes two new faces auditioning for the Gazelles jersey. Point guard Leslie Vorphal and small forward Paige Robinson are the two new players invited to the camp.

Lydia Babirye, Priscilla Abby, Jannon Otto and Jane Asinde are all available for the trip but Melissa Akinyi and Claire Lamunu will miss out.

Hope Akello, Becky Longom, Perus Nyamwenge, Rose Amaniyo, Shakira Nanvubya, Bridget Aber, Sheilah Lamunu and Sharon Kirabo are the other players making the trip.

There is also a change on the technical team, with KIU Titans and Rangers tactician Julius Luwama replacing Ali Mavita as one of the assistant Coaches.

Hope Akello drives to the basket at the Fiba Women's Afrobkaset. PHOTOS/COURTESY

“We are grateful for this opportunity provided by FC Nottingen and we are looking forward to it. This will go a long way in preparing the Gazelles as we eye qualification to the 2025 Women Afrobasket,” Fuba President Nasser Sserunjogi, who led the delegation, said before the team’s departure.

In Germany, the team will play three scrimmage games, twice against the Republic of Ireland and once against MVT Stuttgart.

The Gazelles are preparing for the Fiba Zone V Afrobasket Qualifiers slated for February 2025.

Uganda Gazelles contingent

Players: Lydia Babirye, Priscilla Abby, Jannon Otto, Jane Asinde, Hope Akello, Becky Longom, Perus Nyamwenge, Rose Amaniyo, Shakira Nanvubya, Bridget Aber, Sheilah Lamunu, Sharon Kirabo, Leslie Vorphal, Paige Robinson.

Head Coach: Goran Lojo

Assistant Coach: Nicholas Natuhereza

Assistant Coach: Julius Lutwama

Team Manager: Vicky Ntale

Team Doctor: Vincent Etyang