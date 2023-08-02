Gazelles reach last eight for first time

Uganda punched their names in the remaining ticket to reach their first ever Women's AfroBasket quarterfinals after seeing off Dr Congo 78-62.

Though it was DR Congo who had the best start with a 15-12 run, the Gazelles would eventually outscore their opponents during the second quarter (18-15) to level up (30-30) at half-time.

The turning point of the game happened when the East African nation came back from half-time with newfound energy in their legs. They concluded the third quarter with a 23-15 run and had a comfortable 8-point advantage to manage.

DR Congo, on the other hand, found new energy reserves and fought back, but Uganda scored 8 points more (25-17) than their opponent to claim the win and reach the quarterfinals stage.

Jannon Otto was once again at the forefront of the Gazelles’ attack, leading the floor with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Jane Asinde also chipped in 18 units to Uganda's total. Hope Akello was the best rebounder for Uganda with 11 boards. Claire Lamunu had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Gracia Nguz and Ketia Mbelu held the forte for DR Congo, but their combined 28 points did not earn them the right to play in the next round.