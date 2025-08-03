Gazelles run out of steam to finish eighth at Afrobasket

The Cote d'Ivoire Elephants won the seventh-place 2025 Women’s Afrobbasket playoff clash against the Uganda Gazelles, 78-71. The East Africans had a late resurgence, but could not finish strong.

The Ivorians dominated the second quarter 25-5, carrying a 47-24 lead into the second half.

The Elephants led 65-43 with one minute and 12 seconds left in the third, but the Gazelles went on an 8-0 run to make it 65-51 heading into the fourth.

Skipper Jane Asinde scored 24 points and 10 rebounds while Paige Robinson added 14 points.

Gazelles will feel hard done by as the tournament finish did not match the start that saw them dream of getting into the top four for the first time.

In Rwanda, two years ago, Uganda finished seventh. In Abidjan, Ivory Coast, they will always look back at the 69-68 loss to South Sudan in the quarterfinals as a knife through their hearts.

Melissa Akullu had the opportunity to win it for Uganda or at least force the game into overtime but her two missed free throws with six seconds left on the clock ended all Ugandan hopes.

"After the loss to South Sudan the energy was not as good as when we came and that's what we need to work on as a team going forward,”Asinde, who finished with an average of 15.8 points and 8.8 rebounds, said.

“Coming here and representing the country has been a learning curve. We have picked a few small things that would have seen us do better had we gotten them right.