Gazelles tick boxes ahead of Afrobasket

The Uganda Women’s Basketball Team, Gazelles, have intensified their preparations ahead of the Fiba Women’s Afrobasket slated for July 26 to August 3 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Having travelled to Egypt for a training camp, Uganda has already played three build up games, losing two to their hosts and neighbours Rwanda.

The team, however, secured a 69-62 victory against Cameroon Tuesday evening to conclude business in Cairo before heading to Alexandria for further training.

With the two losses on their minds, the Gazelles rediscovered their winning touch, leading their West African opponents from tip off and holding on for a seven-point victory.

Led by team captain Jane Asinde, the Gazelles led 26-17 at the end of the first quarter and despite Cameroon’s fightback in the second frame, it was the Zone V champions who took a six-point advantage (42-36) into the halftime break.

Turnovers galore

Head coach Nicholas Natuhereza highlighted the team’s challenges with protecting the basketball after the 75-65 loss to Rwanda on Sunday.

Uganda turned the ball over 30 times against Rwanda, and even though there was an improvement in the win over Cameroon, 19 turnovers is still on the high end.

Cameroon applied more pressure on the ball in the third and fourth frame but despite the turnovers, Uganda held on for a morale-boosting victory.

Asinde led from the front, pouring in 26 points and pulling down 18 rebounds for an incredible double-double.

Melissa Akullu, with 13 point and Hope Akello with 11 points are the other Gazelles who scored double digits in the victory.

Get better

Having gone through the friendly games without Claire Lamunu and Paige Robinson, the Gazelles will certainly benefit from the duo’s arrival for the finals.

Lamunu made a big impact on the Gazelles team at Afrobasket in Kigali two years ago and will be expected to bring experience into the team when she arrives.

Robinson, on the other hand, played a pivotal role as the Gazelles won the qualifiers in Cairo early this year.

Uganda finished seventh at the last Afrobasket after being knocked out in the quarterfinals by hosts Rwanda.

The tournament in Cote d’Ivoire presents an opportunity for the Gazelles to kick open the semifinal door.

Uganda Gazelles results

Egypt 87-85 Uganda

Uganda 65-75 Rwanda