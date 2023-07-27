Gazelles to ride on perfect preps

The Uganda Gazelles will start their Fiba Women's Afrobasket 2023 against Mali on Friday in Kigali, Rwanda.

Having started training early July, the team believe they are in the right shape to compete with the continent's best.

"We have prepared well, and it is now a matter of us executing whatever we have been working on," team captain Flavia Oketcho told Daily Monitor.

The perfect preparations involved summoning up to nine foreign-based players, camping at Onomo Hotel, playing two scrimmages before flying out to Kigali and a few more sessions plus a friendly game.

All that will have to pay off as the Gazelles start the tournament with the goal of reaching the quarterfinals for the first time.

When the team played on the same stage in Cameroon eight years ago, they finished ninth, just a place outside the quarterfinals.

"We have a good young group that is hungry, and we'll give it our best shot," Oketcho, the captain and oldest member of the group, said.

Compete

Head coach Alberto Antuna understands the demand for results but wants to see progress every time the team steps onto the floor.

"The most important thing is for us to keep building the identity of the team," Antuna told this paper.

'In the qualifiers, the Gazelles were able to compete with everyone, and we have to continue, be aggressive on defence, run, fast breaks for easy points. We have to keep building that," he added.

Having defeated Egypt in the qualifiers, the Gazelles will be up against two of the best on the continent.

Record champions Senegal and Mali pause a tough challenge in Group C.

Oketcho is the only player to have been on the same stage eight years ago, and her experience and leadership will be essential for the predominantly young side.

Claire Lamunu, who was part of the team that qualified in 2014, missed the 2015 championship after moving to the US and will have her first test of the competition.

The US-based player arrived two days before the team flew to Kigali and will add quality and experience to the Gazelles' front court.

Jane Asinde, Melissa Akullu, Maria Najjuma, Lydia Babirye, Priscilla Abby, and Jannon Otto are the other foreign-based players on whose shoulders the nation's hopes rest.

The local-based players, Brenda Ekone, Ritah Imanishimwe, Hope Akello and Evelyn Nakiyingi, will all be swimming in unfamiliar territory but with an opportunity to leave a mark.

Road to final

The twelve teams are divided into four groups (A, B, C and D) of three teams each.

Each team will take on the two opponents in its respective group in a one-leg game.

The top teams in each group will advance directly to the quarterfinals, while the teams ranked second and third will play in the qualification round for the quarterfinals.

The winners of the quarterfinal advance to the semifinals, while the losers will play the classification games for positions five to eight.

The classification game for Third-Place and the Final will be played on the last day of the competition.

The Afrobasket will run from Friday until August 5, with Nigeria looking to win for a fourth-straight time.

Fiba Women’s Afrobasket 2023

Playing Friday

Nigeria vs. DR Congo, 12.30pm

Mali vs. Uganda, 3.30pm

Rwanda vs. Cote d’Ivoire, 7pm