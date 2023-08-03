Gazelles wake up from Afrobasket dream

By the time the Uganda Gazelles stepped onto the floor to face Rwanda in the Fiba Women’s Afrobasket 2023 quarterfinal Wednesday night, they had already scaled they hadn't before.

But games between Rwanda and Uganda always come with extra motivation for both teams, and the tournament hosts took the bragging rights on Tuesday.

The Gazelles dismally collapsed after a solid first quarter and failed to get stops as Rwanda ran away with the third quarter to create daylight going into the final frame of the game.

Uganda started the game with a quick 11-2 run to force the hosts into a timeout, with the clock reading 5.58.

Claire Lamunu and Melissa Akullu made it hard for Rwanda to operate in the paint, and Uganda led 22-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Rwanda’s full court press troubled and limited the Gazelles to just six points in the second quarter as the hosts scored 16 to close the deficit to a single point (28-27) going into the halftime break.

Uganda’s efforts were not helped when Jane Asinde landed badly on her ankle to limp off with 3.52 left on the clock in the second quarter.

Two back-to-back threes from Destiny Philoxy and Sifa Ineza to start the second half handed Rwanda a five-point advantage (33-28), and it wasn't long before the lead stretched to 13 to force head coach Alberto Antuna into a timeout.

Backed by a partisan crowd, Rwanda took a 13-point advantage into the last quarter and were unstoppable despite nervy moments down the stretch when Jannon Otto’s scoring run cut the deficit to three points under one minute.

Asinde effect

The Gazelles played like something had sucked the life out of them after Asinde fell badly and injured her ankle.

There were no more answers to any defence Rwanda threw at Antuna’s troops. Most of the 26 turnovers committed by Uganda were punished.

Otto poured in a game-high 31 points, while Melissa Akullu got 16. The two were the only Ugandans to score in double figures on a night the Gazelles shot one-for-19 from downtown.

Rwanda’s Ineza shot-five-for-16 on the way to a team-high 19 points while Philoxy added 16 to send the hosts to the semis.