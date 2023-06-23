Giant cut-out, prayer candles as 'Wemby-mania' grips San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs fans erupted with joy Thursday as the club selected Victor Wembanyama with the top pick in the NBA draft to cap weeks of anticipation.

From a towering plywood cut-out to prayer candles portraying him as a Saint, the talented French teenager's imminent arrival already had the Texas city crackling with anticipation.

Spurs fans gathered at the team's AT&T Center to watch the draft unfold in Brooklyn, hoping that the 19-year-old prodigy will turn the team into championship contenders once more.

"The team needed somebody like him, and now we have it," 70-year-old Sovia Lauriano told AFP after it was finally official.

"Now we need to build, and build, and build, and we are going to get that championship. I love my Spurs and I love that Wemby is here," said Lauriano, who turned out for the occasion with Wembanyama's face decorating her hat, her watch face and her boots.

Super-fan Mark Burnett, who had Wembanyama's visage shaved into his close-cropped haircut to complement his Wembanyama shirt, said the young player would "bring an aspect to this team that we've never seen before.

"Words can't express how I feel right now," the 47-year-old said after NBA commissioner Adam Silver ended the last vestige of suspense and confirmed the Spurs had taken "Wemby".

"I'm excited that number one pick is finally here and that is official."

The 7ft 4in (2.24m) Wembanyama was widely seen as the most sought-after No.1 Draft pick to enter the NBA since LeBron James was chosen first in 2003, a once-in-a-generation player prospect capable of having a transformational impact.

Hype about Wembanyama's arrival in San Antonio had steadily built in the city since the Spurs won a lottery last month that guaranteed they will have the first pick in the draft.

Robert Alvarado, a 61-year-old builder and passionate Spurs fan, was one of several people who helped create a giant plywood cut-out of Wembanyama that now looms over San Antonio's Southside.

The giant 18ft-tall image adorns a fence next to a giant Spurs logo.

"We created it because of the excitement he's bringing here to our city," Alvarado said. "It's really positive energy.

"We have a great coach and our young players put together with one Wembanyama is going to be an excellent season. We're really excited about it."

'Super dope'



Alvarado's twin brother Oscar designed the cut-out, while a team including a master carpenter and a painter also helped bring it to fruition.

"We started about two weeks ago," Robert Alvarado said. "We built it in 13 days, from the idea to drawing it, cutting it out, sanding it, painting it."

The cut-out became a focal point for San Antonio fans on Thursday ahead of the Draft.

"Luckily, this mural is super dope and cool," said 21-year-old student and Spurs devotee Jacob Barrios.

"I love San Antonio's community and just seeing this happen, it's amazing. I love it."

Stephen Navarro meanwhile predicted that Wembanyama would follow in the footsteps of Spurs icons Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and another French star, Tony Parker.

"I feel like he's gonna bring us back to where we were with Timmy, Manu, Tony," Navarro said. "I feel like he's gonna bring us back to the glory days, you know, establish our franchise again in the NBA.

"It's like something we've never really seen before in the NBA -- a guy that big, that tall, be able to move, the way he can dribble, shoot. I'm getting like chills thinking about it."

Wembanyama's image was also found on a mural that has popped up on the wall of a San Antonio seafood restaurant, alongside other Spurs stars.

Wingspan and a prayer



The Mission Crafts Chandlery store meanwhile reported brisk business in prayer candles depicting Wembanyama as a Saint. The candles were nearly sold out as of Thursday.

"We're selling our Wemby (candle) because we really want to share the excitement and the joy of having him on the team," said the store's Gemma Trenillo.

"A lot of people are gonna have this in their homes, on their altars. We're just so happy that everyone's excited and that we have him on the team."

Trenillo said the candles were already back-ordered.

"This is the last one, we've sold out," she said. "We're taking pre-orders right now. And we're busy making them in the back."

Robert Alvarado meanwhile cautioned fans that while Wembanyama would eventually lead a return to the Spurs glory days, it might take time.

"We don't expect everything like great the first year but it'll be fun to watch," Alvarado said.